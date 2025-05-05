California Wildfires

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. gets medal replicas for 10 lost in LA wildfires

Hall left his 10 Olympic medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home in January during the wildfires.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Months after losing his Olympic medals in the Los Angeles wildfires, swimming champion Gary Hall Jr. has been given replicas.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach presented replicas of the 10 medals to Hall on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland at the IOC headquarters.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Thank you for the medals. Never before have 10 Olympic medals been replaced — probably because no one has lost 10 medals before" Hall said with a laugh. "I will do a better job at taking care of these."

US swimmer Gary Hall Jr. holds one of the original medals as he is presented with repilicas of his Olympic medals by IOC President Thomas Bach during a handover ceremony after the originals were destroyed with his house in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, at the Olympic House in Lausanne on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Denis Balibouse / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DENIS BALIBOUSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
US swimmer Gary Hall Jr. holds one of the original medals as he is presented with replicas of his Olympic medals by IOC President Thomas Bach during a handover ceremony after the originals were destroyed with his house in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, at the Olympic House in Lausanne on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Denis Balibouse/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hall, now 50, swam for Team USA at the Olympics in 1996, 2000 and 2004 — winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. He left those medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the January fires that destroyed parts of the city.

"When we were reading your tragic story of losing your house and all your possessions and all your worldly properties, this was going straight to our heart," Bach said. "But even more so when we learned how you're overcoming this tragedy, in the way of a true Olympic champion."

The Summer Olympics will return to Los Angeles in 2028 for the first time since 1984.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres May 3

Fernando Tatis is the 9th inning hero as Padres edge Pirates

San Diego Padres May 2

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will feature more events and will award more medals than prior Olympics.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresOlympics
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us