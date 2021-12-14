Power Outage Reported For at Least 3K Customers in Ocean Beach, Point Loma

More than 3,000 customers near coastal San Diego are waking up to a power outage Tuesday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said.

The outage impacting Ocean Beach, Point Loma, Sunset Cliffs, Midway and Lindbergh Field began shortly after 5 a.m. The utility company said it is unsure what caused the outage but is estimated to resolve it at 9 a.m.



The power outage comes as San Diego County braces for a much-needed winter storm that will drench the region with downpours, heavy winds and even snow in the mountain. It is unclear if the wet weather is a factor in the coastal outage.

