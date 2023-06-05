Fire at Panera Bread causes power outage for 4,500 customers in San Ysidro, Nestor and Otay Mesa

A power outage impacting San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Nestor left as many as 4,500 customers in the dark Monday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

There were about 3,600 still without power as of 11:30 p.m, according to the utility's outage map. About half of the customers impacted could expect to have their power restored by around 11:30 p.m., while the other half was expected to have to wait until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The outage started at around 8 p.m. when a fire broke out at a Panera Bread restaurant onDennery Road at around 8:15 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. SDG&E has not yet confirmed the cause.

No injuries were reported following the fire, SDFD said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.