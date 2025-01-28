Poway's Blink-182 sign on for LA fires benefit concert

More and more musicians are getting creative to help those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, including the biggest band to ever come out of San Diego County.

Pop punkers Blink-182 got their start in Poway are now set to prove it really is about "All the Small Things."

Tickets quickly sold out Monday for the Blink show at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 13. One hundred percent of ticket sales will go toward the Pasadena Humane Society, Cal Fire, the LAFD Foundation and the ARC Firefighter Fund.

The LA FireAid concerts will be held concurrently at Jan. 30 at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome in Inglewood to support communities affected by the LA County wildfires. The shows will benefit people affected by two of the most destructive wildfires in California history.

The Intuit Dome concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature performances by:

Billie Eilish

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Jelly Roll

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Rod Stewart

Stevie Wonder

Sting

Tate McRae

The Kia Forum show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will feature: