County supervisors offer support for sex-trafficking bill protecting 16-, 17-year-olds

On Wednesday, the county board of supervisors threw its support behind proposed state legislation aimed at protecting teenage sex trafficking victims.

Supervisor Jim Desmond proposed the motion to back Assembly Bill 379, which is co-authored by Assemblywoman Maggy Krell, D-Sacramento.

The bill would fix a loophole "by extending that protection to include 16- and 17-year-olds — ensuring that no child is for sale in California," according to Desmond's office.

Current law states that children up to age 15 are protected as minors in felony sex trafficking cases.

"The legislation also expands services for survivors and increases law enforcement support for trafficking cases," according to Desmond.

AB 379 "reverses dangerous loopholes created by past legislation that enabled traffickers and punished victims," Desmond said in a statement Wednesday.

"This is more than just legislation," he said. "It's a statement of our values and a promise to protect the most vulnerable in our community."

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who had been participating in Wednesday's board meeting via teleconference, left the meeting and didn't vote on the item.

Before he and colleagues voted, Desmond said AB 379 has "widespread bipartisan support," including from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, District Attorney Summer Stephan, the People's Association of Justice Advocates and its principal co-author, state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.

"This bill does not criminalize the men, women and children caught up in the exploitation," but "instead rightfully focuses on the trafficker and buyers," Desmond said, adding that the bill would also create a survivors' support fund, via fees and fines paid by offenders, to help victims with job training, recovery and other needs.

"We know San Diego is a hot spot, unfortunately, for human trafficking, and we need to do everything we can to protect vulnerable people, especially minors, from becoming victims," Desmond said.

The bill will be heard before the Assembly Public Safety Committee on April 29, according to Krell's office.

Those who spoke during public comment were supportive, including Shane Harris, president of People's Association of Justice Advocates; Marjorie Saylor, a survivor sponsor of AB 379; and a representative of Chula Vista mayor John McCann.

One caller told supervisors the bill needs to pass, "because it's the right thing to do."

"We need to protect minors, we need to protect children, we need to protect victims," the man added.

A female caller said human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the United States. She added that California is one of the nation's top four states for the illegal activity and San Diego is one of the main destinations in this state.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said she is in favor of the bill but took issue with one section that featured language making it a crime for someone who may simply be talking to a person with no ill intentions, or just driving down a street because they're lost.

Desmond said he supported Montgomery Steppe's amendment asking the chief administrative officer to urge the legislature to "redraft this language such that the elements of the offense are defined with clarity and specificity as to the proscribed conduct."

Montgomery Steppe thanked Desmond for his proposal and commended advocates for speaking out.

"I don't take folks who come here with lived experience for granted," Montgomery Steppe added.

Desmond introduced his proposal during a Monday news conference that also featured Harris; Carolyn Matzger, a county deputy district attorney with the Sex Crimes & Human Trafficking Division; McCann; Susan Munsey, a sex-trafficking survivor; and Marisa Ugarte, founder of the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition.