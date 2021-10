U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating a possible human smuggling attempt after a panga was spotted in Carlsbad early Monday.

Rescue crews were called at about 1 a.m. for a report of a possible human smuggling boat off the shores of Tamarack Surf Beach. First responders arrived near the corner of Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue in search of anyone in the water.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported in connection to the search. The investigation is ongoing.