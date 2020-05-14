Possible DUI Driver Rear-Ends Bicyclist in Alta Vista; Victim Dies

A 52-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was rear-ended by a suspected DUI driver while riding his bicycle in Alta Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of Paradise Valley Road, where officers responded to a report of a bicyclist who was hit by a car. The victim was riding his bike westbound along the north edge of Paradise Valley Road when a vehicle traveling westbound on the road rear-ended the victim.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The driver involved in the incident, who was only identified as a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-527-3500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.