Port of San Diego says nearly $14B generated for local economy in 2023: study

The Port of San Diego generated nearly $14 billion for the San Diego County region during fiscal year 2023, according to a study released by port officials Wednesday.

The economic impact report prepared by transportation consultancy firm Cambridge Systematics states that the $13.8 billion generated from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, represented a 41% increase in the port's economic impact from 2019.

The study examined the effects of four specific industries located on the Port -- maritime trade and cargo handling, the industrial and wholesale industry, the cruise industry, and the tourism and commercial industry. Among the report's findings were that visitors to hotels in the San Diego Bay waterfront area spent $2.6 billion, the cruise industry spent more than $104 million, and that cargo shipped through the Port increased by 12% since 2021.

Port officials also say there's been a 10% increase in the number of jobs supported by industries operating within the Port of San Diego since 2019.

The report can be viewed here.

"The study's findings underscore the Port's resilience through the pandemic and our incredible recovery in the face of global supply chain issues, inflation, and other economic challenges," Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, said in a statement.