Port of San Diego bans e-bikes, e-scooters, most pedicabs from Embarcadero

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners is limiting where people can ride motorized mobility devices along the San Diego Bay waterfront.

The board on Tuesday approved amendments to San Diego Unified Port District Code Section 8.07, adding new regulations on electric bikes, scooters, pedicabs, skateboards and hoverboards — citing pedestrian safety as the reason for changes.

Starting Dec. 14, when the amended code takes effect, these devices will be prohibited from operating on sidewalks, promenades, multi-use pathways, nature trails, plazas, parking garages, parks and piers.

Riders will, however, still be allowed on roadways, parking lots, bike lanes and streets. And pedal-only pedicabs can operate on certain designated mixed-use sidewalks and pathways.

The board also approved a new pedicab program. Next February, motorized and non-motorized pedicabs on Port property must have a Pedicab Operating Agreement, which will include a Code of Conduct.

“We are putting public safety first, clearly designating pedicab routes, and supporting responsible pedicab companies and operators,” Board of Port Commissioners chair Rafael Castellanos said in a press release. “With so much to see and do on our bayfront, it is imperative that we continue to provide a positive and memorable experience for visitors to our San Diego Bay waterfront.”

The amended code will also prohibit amplified sound and music from pedicabs, people under 18 from operating a motorized device without a helmet and people under 16 from using these devices. Additionally, it will require official placards or decals on pedicabs and for rates to be displayed on the inside and outside of the pedicabs.

Exceptions will be made for ADA-compliant mobility devices and Segway tour operators.

Violators of the code could face citations or civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation or the suspension or termination of operating agreements.