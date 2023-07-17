In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7 Priya Sridhar spoke to U.S. Rep. Mike Levin about the congressional budget battle and tells us if the government shutdown is inevitable. Legal analyst Dan Eaton broke down what you needed to know about the recent SCOTUS rulings and more.
Politically Speaking
Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:
Catch up below:
