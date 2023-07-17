In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7 Priya Sridhar spoke to U.S. Rep. Mike Levin about the congressional budget battle and tells us if the government shutdown is inevitable. Legal analyst Dan Eaton broke down what you needed to know about the recent SCOTUS rulings and more.

Catch up below:

The special election in District 4 is heating up and a familiar name in politics has entered the race in District 3.

House lawmakers are having a familiar debate about how to fund the federal government, U.S. Rep. Mike Levin tells NBC 7 if a government shutdown is inevitable.

The Supreme Court has ruled on a number of hot button issues from affirmative action to student loans, legal analyst Dan Eaton breaks down everything you need to know.

City Councils around the country and in San Diego County are debating about whether or not Pride Flags should be flown on government buildings.