On Politically Speaking This Week: San Diego City leaders and residents weigh in on the “Unsafe Camping Ordinance”

In this week's Politically Speaking, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria explains to NBC 7's Priya Sridhar how he believes the "Unsafe Camping Ordinance" will curb homeless encampments. Conversely, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera explains his concern with the ordinance. Hundreds of San Diegans weighed in publicly on the ordinance this past week. Plus, one homeless woman lends a helping hand to a La Mesa man in need.

Catch up below:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera explains his concern with the ordinance.