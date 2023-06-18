Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: San Diego City leaders and residents weigh in on the “Unsafe Camping Ordinance”

Politically Speaking aired Sunday, June 18 at 9 a.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

In this week's Politically Speaking, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria explains to NBC 7's Priya Sridhar how he believes the "Unsafe Camping Ordinance" will curb homeless encampments. Conversely, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera explains his concern with the ordinance. Hundreds of San Diegans weighed in publicly on the ordinance this past week. Plus, one homeless woman lends a helping hand to a La Mesa man in need.

Politically Speaking

Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:

Politically Speaking Sep 2, 2022

On Politically Speaking This Week: CA GOP Trailblazers, CV Mayoral Race, Sports Betting in California

Politically Speaking Aug 20, 2022

On Politically Speaking This Week: Reconciliation Bill, November Ballot and More

Catch up below:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera explains his concern with the ordinance.

This article tagged under:

Politically Speaking
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us