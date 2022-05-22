Police Searching for ‘At-Risk' Rancho Penasquitos Man

The San Diego Police Department Sunday was looking for Scott Leibowitz, who went missing from the Rancho Penasquitos area.

Leibowitz left his residence on Saturday in his white 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, with California license 94864N1, and was considered to be at-risk, the SDPD said.

San Diego Police Department

He was described as a 62-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, shorts, and slip-on sandals.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leibowitz was urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.