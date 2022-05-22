Rancho Penasquitos

Police Searching for ‘At-Risk' Rancho Penasquitos Man

The man left his residence on Saturday in his white 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, with California license 94864N1, and was considered to be at-risk, police said

By City News Service

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

The San Diego Police Department Sunday was looking for Scott Leibowitz, who went missing from the Rancho Penasquitos area.

Leibowitz left his residence on Saturday in his white 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, with California license 94864N1, and was considered to be at-risk, the SDPD said.

San Diego Police Department
Missing at-risk man, Scott Leibowitz

He was described as a 62-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, shorts, and slip-on sandals.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leibowitz was urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.

This article tagged under:

Rancho PenasquitosSDPDmissing person at-risk
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us