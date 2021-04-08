Police Search for Machete-Wielding Man in Core-Columbia Attack

San Diego police are looking for a machete-wielding man who attacked another man Wednesday night in the Core-Columbia neighborhood.

Authorities said the incident began sometime after 10 p.m. when a 51-year-old man and the woman he was with noticed another man and woman arguing. During the argument, the victim’s companion yelled out to the pair, which prompted the other woman to approach the companion and try to start a fight with her.

The victim intervened and separated the two women as the attacker went to a dark sedan to grab a machete. He then swung the weapon at the 51-year-old man and struck him on the right hand, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the attack, the assailant and his female friend left the scene in the sedan.

With a nearly severed hand, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his injury.

Police remain looking for the attacker, who is described as a man in his 30s who wore a red sweater and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information on the violence is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9500.