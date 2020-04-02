Police Search for Invader in Overnight Scripps Ranch Break-In

A sleeping Scripps Ranch homeowner was awoken early Thursday by an armed intruder who stole the resident's vehicle before ditching it in the Rancho Penasquitos area, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect, who has not yet been located, gained access to the home on Rock Creek Drive north of Jarabek Park through an unopened side door just after 2 a.m., SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

While in the home's master bedroom, the suspect made a noise that awoke the resident. When the resident tried to confront the invader, he pulled out a gun, police said.

The victim handed over the keys to his wife's Volvo SUV and the suspect took off in the vehicle.

Police were called and spotted the stolen SUV but when they attempted to pull the driver over, the suspect took off, Martinez said. It was unclear if officers pursued the vehicle.

Hours later, officers found the vehicle abandoned in a residential Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood, according to SDPD Sgt. Matt Botkin. The driver had fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a thin man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. At the time of the home invasion, he was clean-shaven wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants. The suspect has a large tattoo on his right hand, police said.

Robbery detectives were investigating the home invasion. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.