Police Probe Shooting at Carlsbad Resort

Officers were called out in the early hours of Sunday to investigate a report of gunfire at the MarBrisa Carlsbad Resort.

The shooting took place shortly before 2:15 a.m. at the resort, which is in the 1500 block of MarBrisa Circle, not far from Legoland. When the police arrived, they found a 32-year old male who had been shot.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Paramedics treated the man at the resort, then brought him to a nearby hospital for additional medical care. His wounds were not life-threatening, according to the Carlsbad police.

The man was shot after a party at the resort, police said. During their investigation, a Mississippi man, 20-year-old Bernardo Vazquez, was arrested on what law enforcement described as an unrelated gun charge.

Police did not release any details about the shooting suspect, nor did they say if they have determined a motive for the shooting.