Police make arrest in Lakeside broad-daylight killing

A suspect in a shooting that left a man dead this week in a neighborhood near Lindo Lake County Park was behind bars Thursday and facing a murder charge.

The shooting happened at the 9700 block of Cactus Street around 3:09 p.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Sanchez.

The loss has a strong grip on friends and loved ones in Lakeside, NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

Anthony Jose Gonzales, 26, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down Michael Anthony Johnson, also 26, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Patrol personnel responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday found Johnson mortally wounded in the roadway in the 9700 block of Cactus Street in Lakeside, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. Despite lifesaving efforts on the part of deputies and paramedics, Johnson died at the scene.

Sheriff's officials have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting or revealed what led detectives to identify Gonzales as the alleged killer.

Witnesses and loved ones speak

“I was just with him two days ago. I literally have no idea. I can’t get information from the cops,“ Alicia Ford said.

Ford said Johnson was her best friend.

She said Johnson didn’t live on Cactus Street but had many friends and family that live in the neighborhood.

Neighbors told NBC 7 they heard one gunshot, so it wasn’t a gunfight and the victim didn’t return fire. When they came out, they saw Johnson sitting in the street with his back up against a car. It’s not clear whether it was Johnson's car or someone else’s, or whether he was coming to the neighborhood or leaving it.

Francisco Montoya was in his apartment, just steps away from the shooting.

“I heard a loud pop. I thought it was like fireworks or something,” Montoya said.

He stepped outside and saw a man in a black hoody escaping on foot, Montoya said.

Sergio Rodriguez is an Amazon delivery driver who was parked nearby. He was just starting his lunch break.

“He was in the street laid down obviously and he was shot in the head,“ Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez saw a black or dark blue Honda Civic speeding away.

Suzanne Acosta manages the nearby El Capitan Apartments.

“I don’t know who got shot but it’s still sad,“ Acosta said.

She heard the shot and recorded video of first responders getting to the scene.

“They were trying to revive him. Immediately the paramedics came and they were trying to do CPR on him,“ Acosta said.

The investigation continues

According to county law enforcement statistics, there have been 17 homicides in the last 10 years. Eight of them were reported in the last five years.

Gonzales was being held without bail at San Diego Central pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.