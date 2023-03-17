Police Investigating Incident and Naval Base Coronado

Naval police and the Coronado Police Department were investigating an incident Friday night near the gate of NAS North Island in Coronado.

Several patrol cars were seen surrounding the gate near 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. NBC 7 reached out to CPD and the base for details but hadn't received a response from either as of 11:30 p.m.

A witness at the scene told NBC 7 she woke up to what she thought were nearly two dozen gunshots.

"I was actually asleep when the car went through the intersection. I woke up to close to 20 gunshots being fired. I didn't know what it was at first. I looked out the window, saw a bunch of sirens going off and came down to see what it was all about," the witness said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.