Lemon Grove Shooting Hospitalizes One Person, Car Crashes Nearby

One person was shot and hospitalized in Lemon Grove Saturday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at 2885 Lemon Grove Ave. and a car related to the shooting crashed close by at Lemon Grove Avenue and San Miguel Avenue, SDSO Lt. Scott Roller said.

Deputies could be seen placing markers next to shell casings on the ground in the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Lemon Grove Avenue.

No one is currently in custody, according to SDSO.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.