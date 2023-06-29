Police ID Oceanside woman killed by boyfriend who took his own life following long police chase

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 34-year-old woman who was fatally shot last week in Oceanside, allegedly by a romantic partner who killed himself hours later following a multi-county pursuit and exchange of gunfire with law enforcement personnel.

Several people made 911 calls about 11:55 p.m. last Thursday to report hearing the gunfire that mortally wounded Kimberly Foster of Oceanside at a home in the 500 block of Fredricks Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates law enforcement shootings in the city to the north under terms of a regional agreement.

Patrol officers arrived to find Foster dead in the residence, and detectives soon concluded that she had been gunned down by a man she had been dating, 28-year-old Dorian Larkin of Oceanside, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department spotted Larkin driving on Interstate 15 near Winchester Road in Temecula, Campbell said. When they tried to stop him, he allegedly refused to yield and fled to the south.

The suspect soon re-entered San Diego County, where he passed through Fallbrook before winding up back in Oceanside.

After running over a tire-flattening spike strip that police had laid out in his path, Larkin pulled over in a parking lot at a strip mall in the 500 block of Vandegrift Boulevard.

He then allegedly got out of his vehicle, pulled a gun and began shooting at officers. The gunfire struck at least one law enforcement vehicle, Campbell said.

At that point, Oceanside police Officer Malcolm Cisneros and Riverside sheriff's Deputy Richard Schweitzer returned fire, and Larkin ran off, with law enforcement personnel giving chase.

After fleeing a few blocks west, the suspect collapsed and died at the intersection of Gold and Sol drives.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Larkin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Campbell said. It remains unclear if the suspect had been struck by any of the rounds fired by Cisneros or Schweitzer.