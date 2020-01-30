Police Arrest Teen 3 Months After Fatal Linda Vista Shooting

Nearly three months after a teen was shot and killed near a popular Linda Vista park, San Diego Police have arrested the suspected gunman.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 19-year-old Nam Nguyen. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Nguyen was shot along Levant Street near the Linda Vista Recreation Center at around 4:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses said two groups of men got into an argument, which evolved into a fight. They eventually stopped after a park staff member said the police would be called if they continued.

Minutes later, the suspect returned to the area, pulled out a handgun and shot Nguyen near a table by the basketball courts, police said.

"It’s irritating. It’s not frustrating, it’s irritating; especially when you're having dinner with a friend and family and you hear that (gunshots)," said Linda Vista resident Michael Hunter.

Cell phone video shows the scene after the shooting, with a group of people jumping over a fence and fleeing the area. As the person holding the camera moves closer to the scene, kids at a nearby skatepark can be seen apparently taking cover behind cement.

Crisis counselors consoled at least seven kids who were near the area of the shooting, SDPD said.

Officers said Nguyen and the suspect are from San Diego.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.