Pickup stopped for man on Mission Bay Drive, DUI driver in Subaru did not and killed him: SDPD

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Subaru was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

By City News Service

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in connection with a fatal crash in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

A man was running eastbound, mid-block, across the 4200 block of Mission Bay Drive, about 8:55 p.m. Saturday and a motorist behind the wheel of a large pick-up truck driving southbound on Mission Bay saw him and stopped, the San Diego Police Department reported.

A 23-year-old man driving a southbound 2003 Subaru WRX in the No. 1 lane could not see the pedestrian -- due to the large pickup truck -- and the pedestrian ran into the right front of the Subaru.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

