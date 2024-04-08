‘A wonderful shared human experience': San Diegans capture partial solar eclipse

While people across the U.S. experienced total darkness Monday from a total solar eclipse, San Diegans took in a partial view of the astrological event.

San Diego County was one of the best places in California to experience the event with 55% of the sun obscured by the moon. Another total solar eclipse won't be visible from the contiguous U.S. until Aug. 23, 2044.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Fleet Science Center Monday to witness the moon cross between the sun and the Earth. The fleet's resident Astronomer Dr. Lisa Will said part of the appeal of these eclipses is experiencing them together.

Eclipses "allow us to study the outer atmosphere of the sun more, but I also think it's just a wonderful shared human experience, too," Will said.

Here are some of your photos of the partial total solar eclipse as seen from San Diego.



Jay Beiler shared a view of the solar eclipse from a North Park, San Diego balcony. (Jay Beiler)

Lewis Norman Lewis Norman used a compact mirror to reflect the eclipse onto the trunk of a tree (Lewis Norman)

A crowd gathers at the Fleet Science Center in San Diego to see the partial total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. (NBC 7/Audra Stafford)



The partial solar eclipse seen from the NBC 7 building. (NBC 7/Mike Dorfman)

Jim Priest