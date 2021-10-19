PHOTOS: Law Enforcement, Supporters at Millete House Following Husband's Arrest in Missing Wife's Case

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

FBI agents and the Chula Vista Police Department were at the Millete house in Chula Vista on Tuesday following the arrest of Larry Millete.

Larry, the husband of missing mother May "Maya" Millete, was arrested for his wife's murder, according to CVPD. The mother of three was last seen in early January and was reported just before a planned family trip to Big Bear for her daughter's birthday.

Supporters of Millete, who participated in volunteer search efforts for the South Bay mom, were at the scene Tuesday as law enforcement personnel scoped the house for evidence.

