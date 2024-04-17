See renderings of the wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

A new wildlife crossing northwest of Los Angeles will be the world's largest crossing of its kind in the world.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is under construction over the 101 Freeway near Agoura Hills. Designed to provide mountain lions and other wildlife with a safe way to cross the freeway, the fully landscaped passage will stretch 210 feet over 10 lanes of highway and pavement.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, more than two decades of study by the National Park Service in the Los Angeles area has shown roads and development are not only proving deadly for animals trying to cross but have also created islands of habitat that can genetically isolate all wildlife—from bobcats to birds to lizards. The species most immediately at risk, the mountain lion, could vanish from the area within our lifetime.

Scroll down for renderings of the project.