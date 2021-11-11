vaccines

People With CanSinoBIO Vaccine Can Cross into US With Appointment to Get Vaccinated: CBP

CBP confirmed to Telemundo 20 that those with a vaccine other than those approved by the FDA and the WHO emergency list will be able to cross only if they have a formal appointment to get vaccinated

By Marinee Zavala and TELEMUNDO 20

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed to NBC 7’s sister station, Telemundo 20, that anyone who has received the CansinoBIO single-dose vaccine and has an appointment with a doctor or in an establishment to receive their vaccine in the U.S., will be able to cross the border.

This, in the midst of the controversy that exists by hundreds of people in Mexico who until today have not been able to cross because they have a vaccine different from those authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CBP told Telemundo 20 that those getting a new COVID-19 vaccine appointment can get theirs from a doctor’s office or a pharmacy.

A situation that relieved thousands of teachers in Baja California, who until Wednesday experienced doubts not knowing if they could cross.

The Baja California health secretary said at the time there is no evidence that combining COVID-19 vaccines will have negative effects on individuals.

"There is no scientific information that alerts us about the impact of the combination of two vaccines that were made with a different biological mechanism," said Adrián Medina Amarillas, secretary of health in Baja California.

Amarillas confirmed to Telemundo 20 that in Mexico there are still no plans to give another vaccine to teachers who were vaccinated with CansinoBIO.

Mariana Sánchez who has already received another COVID-19 vaccine said she has already traveled twice to San Diego since the restrictions ended.

"I feel good to have my vaccination certificate, with a vaccine that is recognized in more than one country not only in the United States but in the European Union and in Asia, it makes crossing much easier. I do not have to be worrying because the line was fast," said Marina Sánchez.

Teachers said they expect a definitive plan from the authorities on both sides to know when to apply a vaccine that all authorities approve but also protects them against COVID-19.

This story originally appeared on NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.

