People 65 and Older Can Now Recieve COVID-19 Vaccine: County

San Diego County announced residents 65 and older can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at county vaccination sites.

The county says those who are eligible, to first contact their doctor or medical provider. If they can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine from their doctor, they can use one of the county sites.

Only health care workers and those 65 and older can visit vaccination sites, the county said.

San Diegans can make appointments at the supersite at Petco Park and other county locations where the shot is being given. Appointments are required; walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away.

Effective now, people 65 and older can make an appointment at County COVID-19 vaccination sites. https://t.co/SSTf6fosSU — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) January 23, 2021

“As I indicated a few weeks ago, the County anticipated expanding eligibility to individuals 65 years of age and older the week of January 25 as part of the continued focus on those at the greatest risk,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “With a number of health care providers now vaccinating in the age group, and the UC San Diego Health Super Station having a surplus of appointments, the decision was made this afternoon. Appointments are still required and vaccinations are available based on supply.”

Patty Maysent, chief executive officer of UC San Diego Health, tweeted out Saturday that there were 700 open slots at the Petco vaccine site.

There are 700 open slots at Petco right now. If you are 75 or older now is your chance to jump in and get your vaccine! — Patty Maysent (@pattymaysent) January 23, 2021

So far, UC San Diego Health and Scripps Health were the only ones who expanded in-network vaccination to patients 65 and older.

On Monday, the county approved those 75 and older for vaccinations including those under Tier 1A which is mostly residents of assisted-care facilities and health care workers.

Last week, state public health officials followed the CDC guidance by announcing that people 65 and older could now get the vaccine. But due to not enough vaccines, the county decided to wait until more resources were made available.

