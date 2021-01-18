Residents 75 and Older Can Start Getting Vaccinations: County

In an effort to administer the vaccine to a people most at risk for complications from the coronavirus, San Diego County has now approved all residents 75 and older for vaccinations.

Officials said the move was prompted by a slowdown at COVID-19 vaccine sites as well.

California health officials are recommending a pause in the distribution of a certain batch of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine after it caused a severe allergic reaction in a small number of people, including some who received the vaccine at the Vaccination Super Station at San Diego's Petco Park. Nicole Gomez reports.

“We took this action today to add individuals 75 years of age and older because they are at the greatest risk,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, San Diego's county public health officer.

San Diegans who want the shot can now make appointments at the supersite at Petco Park and other county locations where the shot is being given, officials said.

While the county last week approved medical sites to begin vaccinating people 65 and older, following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control, up until now the county itslef has not widened the pool past Tier 1A, mostly residents of assisted-care facilities and health care workers. So far, only UC San Diego Health has expanded those being vaccinated to the younger age group.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants to speed up the coronavirus vaccination process. He has teamed up with about three dozen mayors across the country to send a letter to President-elect Joe Biden asking for vaccines to be delivered directly to the cities instead of having the doses first go to the state, to then be distributed to counties. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

Officials stressed that appointments are required at the county sites, and that anyone arriving without an appointment would be turned away.

Beginning next week, anybody 65 and above will be able to get the shot as well, Wooten said on Monday in a news release.

“It remains our intention to expand vaccines to those 65 and older the week of Jan. 25, contingent of vaccine availability.”

Meanwhile, at UC San Diego Health, officials are concerned about phone lines being overwhelmed and are urging patients to not call health care providers directly and instead are asking them to wait to be contacted.

Patients who are at severe risk for COVID-19 infection and have co-morbidities are being prioritized by UCSD, officials said. Those who are eligible "will receive a direct invitation to be vaccinated through their electronic medical record or a direct call from their health care provider."

Last Wednesday, state public health officials followed the CDC guidance by announcing that people 65 and older could now get the vaccine, joining the already eligible next tier, of emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers clustered in Tier 1B. The decision perplexed some officials, who said they don’t even have enough doses to vaccinate those in Tier 1A.

San Diego has about 620,000 health care workers and long-term health care facility residents in Tier 1A. Making people 65 and older eligible for the vaccine adds another 500,000 people to the mix.

“It’s great that the state said, ‘Hey, folks 65 and older are eligible to get vaccines,’ but that requires counties to actually have the vaccines,” county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

California has received more than 2.4 million vaccine doses as of last Monday, but only a third had been injected. Local governments have set up massive vaccine distribution sites in the hopes they can convince state and federal officials to send them more doses. San Diego opened a so-called super center last week in the Tailgate Park parking lot outside of Petco Park, where thousands have gotten shots. Officials hope to ramp up to 5,000 vaccinations a day at that location. On Saturday, 4,345 were given the shot there, authorities said.

The governor's announcement that people 65 and up were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine gave half a million San Diegans hope they could get it. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more details.