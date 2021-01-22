New COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens in National City

San Diego County’s South Bay now has another COVID-19 vaccination site after a center opened in National City this week.

The county-run vaccine clinic will be administering shots to eligible residents including health care workers and individuals who are 75 or older. About 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available at the new site, according to the county.

National City’s new center follows the opening of a vaccination superstation in Chula Vista, a walk-up site that opened at 565 Broadway on Thursday.

The county said the National City vaccine clinic is operating from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, which is located at 140 E. 14th St.

Eligible residents can schedule an appointment for the vaccine online.

As of Friday, people over the age of 75 who don’t have computer access can call 211 to get help in scheduling an appointment.

Who is eligible to receive the coronavirus virus vaccine, right now -- as of Jan. 20, 2021 -- in San Diego County? How old do you have to be? Do you need an appointment. NBC 7 answers some of those common questions around the vaccination process.