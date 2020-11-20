Amtrak

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train in Carlsbad

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. Thursday on the tracks just north of the Carlsbad Village Station, off State Street and Grand Avenue, said San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Monica De La Torre Chavez.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but no details about that person were immediately available, she said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The North County Transit District tweeted that a southbound Amtrak train struck the pedestrian and all trains were delayed about two hours.

