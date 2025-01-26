Crime and Courts

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Escondido

Escondido Police received a call about a man unconscious in the roadway at Rock Springs and Seven Oaks roads, according to a department statement

By City News Service

Police lights
Getty Images

A 32-year-old Escondido man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in that city, authorities said Sunday.

The Escondido Police Department received a call at about 6 p.m. Saturday about a man unconscious in the roadway at Rock Springs and Seven Oaks roads, according to a department statement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Arriving officers found several motorists who were performing CPR on the man, police said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives, police said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Traffic Investigator Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEscondido
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us