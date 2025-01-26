Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Escondido

A 32-year-old Escondido man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in that city, authorities said Sunday.

The Escondido Police Department received a call at about 6 p.m. Saturday about a man unconscious in the roadway at Rock Springs and Seven Oaks roads, according to a department statement.

Arriving officers found several motorists who were performing CPR on the man, police said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Traffic Investigator Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.