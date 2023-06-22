Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Jamacha Blvd in Spring Valley: Deputies

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian was hit on Jamacha Boulevard near Lamplighter Village Drive just before 10 p.m. Investigators at the scene told NBC 7 the victim was a woman but did not offer any additional details.

The driver did not stop at the scene. Deputies have not said what kind of car was involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.