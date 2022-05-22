Pedestrian Hit, Killed by AMTRAK in Encinitas

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an AMTRAK train in Encinitas Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The crash occurred near the Leucadia Boulevard grade crossing in Encinitas at 10:52 a..m., officials said. Upon arrival, the subject involved in the crash was found dead, SDSO said.

Deputies are investigating the incident and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.