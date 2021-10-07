Pedestrian Hit by Car Near Golden Hill

San Diego police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that snarled traffic Thursday morning in Golden Hill.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Pershing Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Pershing Drive
A vehicle described as a Honda SUV struck a pedestrian, prompting two lanes to shut down. The roadway was reopened by 8:17 a.m.
CHP dispatch records stated the pedestrian’s injuries may have been fatal. The investigation is ongoing.