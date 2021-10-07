traffic

Pedestrian Hit by Car Near Golden Hill

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

San Diego police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that snarled traffic Thursday morning in Golden Hill.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Pershing Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pershing Drive

San Diego Sep 23

After Cyclist, Scooter Rider Deaths on Pershing Drive, San Diego Adds Separators

San Diego State University Jul 23

Cycling Community Loses Another Rider in Car Accident

A vehicle described as a Honda SUV struck a pedestrian, prompting two lanes to shut down. The roadway was reopened by 8:17 a.m.

CHP dispatch records stated the pedestrian’s injuries may have been fatal. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

trafficcrashinterstate 5Golden Hillpedestrian
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us