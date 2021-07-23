Cycling Community Loses Another Rider in Car Accident

The San Diego State University community and the San Diego cycling community are mourning the death of one of their friends.

Laura Shinn, 57, was riding her bike Tuesday morning along Pershing Drive through Balboa Park when she was hit and killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It doesn’t make any sense to be killed by this idiot,” said Francisco Quiroz.

Quiroz said he rode his bike along Pershing Drive Tuesday morning shortly after Shinn was hit.

“How horrible that is!” he exclaimed.

“This is like a drag strip going through the middle of the park,” said John Davis as he stood along Pershing.

Davis said he was surprised more cyclist had not been hurt.

“I will not ride my bike on this road. I did it once. It’s unsafe,” he said. “Cars are going too fast.”

An SDSU spokesperson said Shinn was an architect and the Director of Facilities Planning for the school. The spokesperson said Shinn was key to developing several on-campus projects, including the Engineering and Interdisciplinary Sciences building and the new Mission Valley campus.

Police said Shinn was wearing a helmet and was in the bike lane when she was hit.

“She was really safe,” said Quiroz, who has ridden alongside Shinn before. “She always has her lights on, like I do.”

A judge denied bail for the driver, who is charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.