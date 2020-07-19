Pedestrian Dies in Hit-And-Run Crash in Clairemont

A person was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Clairemont Sunday night, San Diego Police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:04 p.m. near 4117 Ashford St.The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The suspects vehicle is described to be a dark gray or black Dodge Ram pickup truck with overhead cab lights on its roof. The vehicle may have damage to the right front side. It also appeared to have paper plates, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Ashford Street towards Eckstrom Avenue.

No other information was available.

