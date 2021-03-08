Passenger Pulled From Car Sinking in Water After Crash Off Interstate 5

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pulled a passenger from an overturned vehicle sinking in the Tecolote Creek after a crash on Interstate 5 Thursday night, the agency said.

Rescue crews were called to the creek under I-5 at Sea World Drive at about 9 p.m. Thursday after two cars crashed, sending one off the freeway and into the water, the SDFD said.

The car landed upside down in the river with at least one person inside. The passenger was completely submerged in water -- and still trapped inside the vehicle -- when rescue crews arrived.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

One team member jumped into the river to pull the passenger out, SDFD said. Then, the team worked to carry the woman on a back board up the embankment. CPR was given until she could be transported to the hospital.

The passenger's condition was not known.

Rescue crews were unsure if any others were still in the water. So, San Diego County's technical rescue team arrived to search the water using an infrared camera and a helicopter.

By 11 p.m., the search was called off. No one else was located.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash were not clear, including whether any other people involved stayed at the scene or if drugs or alcohol were considered factors in the crash.