A parolee who would sneak up on sunbathers in San Diego and kiss their buttocks was convicted of sexual battery and banned from local beaches, the office of San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Thursday.

A jury convicted 48-year-old Keith Lamar Rogers, also known as “Peacock Birdman” of sexual battery for assaulting unsuspected sunbathers. In his latest attack on Sept. 7, Rogers “targeted a lone female sunbather at Pacific Beach, stealthily approached her, and kissed her buttocks,” according to a statement from Elliott’s office.

“Everyone should feel free to enjoy San Diego’s beautiful beaches and outdoor spaces without fear of sexual assault,” Elliott said in a statement. “Our office takes these cases seriously, and we will continue to protect our communities from sexual predators.”

Rogers has been ordered to register as a sex offender, issued a criminal protective order from his most recent victim and sentenced to the maximum 180 days in jail. He is also prohibited from entering all beaches in San Diego County in a three-year stay away order.

Rogers was on parole for a similar conviction at the time of his last assault and had an electronic tracker bracelet on his ankle. Prior convictions include sexual battery for a similar crime he committed in July 2019 at La Jolla Shores.