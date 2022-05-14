Panel Focused On Helping Small Business Entrepreneurs Access Capital

We all know that small businesses are the backbone of any community, but for many owners access to capital is hard to come by. On Tuesday, local experts and several small business owners hosted a free panel to help businesses reach their full potential.

NBC 7 reporter Melissa Adan was on hand moderating the event at the Hotel Del Coronado. Panelists included: Marcella DiMichieli, President, San Diego Bike & Kayak Tours, Inc., Jason Paguio, President and CEO, Asian Business Association, San Diego, Nadia Zamora, Owner, Pink Rose Café, Reginald Jones, President and CEO, Jacobs Family Foundation and Jacobs Center to Neighborhood Innovation, and Devon Barrack, Head of Small Business, Union Bank.

The panel also focused on minority-owned businesses and giving them the tools and resources needed to flourish.

“Every interaction has meaning to somebody and you can make a real impact,” said Todd Hollander Head of Business and Small Banking.

Hollander explained how minority businesses are being formed at a much faster rate than the majority. As, two-thirds of all jobs created are from small businesses, making them more important than ever, especially after the pandemic.