Padres Show Flash At MLB All-Star Game With Strong Representation

Pretty In Pink.

An iconic 1980's movie and also how Fernando Tatis Jr. rolled into the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The San Diego Padres shortstop made his way to the stadium dressed in a stylish, sleek, light pink suit with the words "El Nino" stitched on the inside.

If u think Fernando Tatis Jr's @MLB All-Star game pink suit was sweet, wait until u see what MLB & Tatis have planned for tomorrow. Story 6pm news @nbcsandiego @tatis_jr pic.twitter.com/FMfjmrNbjo — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) July 14, 2021

After arriving in style, Tatis Jr. was featured in many pre-game and in-game interviews and profiles, but never really generated any buzz during the game. Tatis went 0-2 in 2 at bats with two flyouts before leaving the game after the 3rd inning.

The Padres had five players selected to the All-Star game, matching the Boston Red Sox for most players from one team. However, pitcher Yu Darvish did not make the trip the Denver due to injury and was replaced in the All-Star game.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado, second baseman Jake Cronenworth and relief pitcher Mark Melancon joined Tatis in the game Tuesday night.

Machado, who entered as a defensive replacement, doubled and scored in the 6th inning. His Padre teammate Cronenworth helped contribute in the 6th inning with a walk.

As for Melancon, he came on in the top of the 8th inning and faced two batters, striking out one and allowing a hit to another.

Despite Machado's run, the American League was too much for the National League, as the AL outhit the NL 9 to7 and out-homered the NL 2 to 1 to win the game by the final score of 5-2.

The Padres open the second half of the season Friday with a road game against the Washington Nationals. San Diego is currently in 3rd place in the National League West, behind the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.