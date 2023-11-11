Padres prospect wins Arizona Fall League MVP award

After multiple high-profile trades the last few years most people thought the Padres once-vaunted minor league system was gutted and, honestly, it should have been. But this organization has found ways to re-stock the cupboard amazingly fast.

Case-in-point: Jakob Marsee.

The left-handed hitting outfielder was a 6th round pick out of Central Michigan University in 2022. He started the year at High-A Fort Wayne, hit his way to Double-A San Antonio, then hit his way again to the prestigious Arizona Fall League. Then he REALLY heated up.

Marsee led the prospect-palooza in hits, runs, doubles, and OPS while finishing in the top five in nine other offensive categories. For that he was a fairly easy choice as Arizona Fall League MVP, joining some pretty impressive company. Former AFL MVPs include Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Royce Lewis, and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Marsee has a serious hit tool (as a professional he's walked more than he's struck out) but this year the power showed up with 16 home runs. He's also one of the best baserunners in pro ball, stealing 46 bases while only being caught nine times. Marsee is currently ranked the 12th-best prospect in the Padres system by MLB Pipeline but when the next list comes out you can bet he'll be a lot higher, and might even make his first appearance on the MLB Top-100 overall prospects list.

If (when) that happens he'll join catcher Ethan Salas (5th), shortstop Jackson Merrill (9th), pitchers Robbie Snelling (60th) and Dylan Lesko (63rd), and outfielder Samuel Zavala (93rd) to give the Friars an impressive six players in the Top-100, meaning they'll once again have one of the deepest systems in the game.

It's extremely likely Marsee will get his first invitation to Major League Spring Training in February and while it's an extreme longshot the 22-year-old will earn a spot on the Opening Day roster he's certainly put himself in position to help at Petco Park sooner than anyone could have expected when he was using an aluminum bat just 17 months ago.

