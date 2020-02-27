Padres Post 2nd Straight Shutout

During Spring Training the Padres have been fond of praising the depth of their pitching staff. Over the last two Cactus League games they've been right.

Nine Padres pitchers combined to punch out nine Angels hitters in a 1-0 win in Tempe on Saturday, just a day after blanking the Indians 8-0, to improve to 4-1 on the exhibition season.

Adrian Morejon started on his 21st birthday and flashed the kind of stuff that prompted San Diego to give him an $11 million signing bonus out of Cuba in 2016. Morejon went 1.1 innings and struck out Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani.

One of the Padres newest additions tossed a perfect inning and ended up getting the win. Reliever Emilio Pagan, who was acquired in a trade from Tampa Bay just before the start of Spring Training, whiffed Brian Goodwin and Mike Trout. In between he was helped by Valhalla High School alum Greg Garcia, who made a fabulous diving stop down the line to take a hit away from David Fletcher.

The only run of the game came in the 4th inning when outfield prospect Taylor Trammell singled home Gordon Beckham. Trammell had two of the Padres eight hits.

On Friday the Padres play their first night game of the exhibition season when they host the Cubs. Zach Davies gets the start against Chicago righty Tyler Chatwood.