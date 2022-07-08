Padres Outfielder Jurickson Profar Placed on Concussion Injured List

Given the circumstances, it's about the best news Jurickson Profar could have received.

On Thursday night the Padres outfielder took a knee to the chin from shortstop CJ Abrams as both of them were hustling to catch a fly ball. Profar had to be carted off the field after attempting to walk to the dugout but collapsing short of the infield dirt.

Tests performed at UC San Diego revealed a concussion and a neck strain, but no fractures. Profar is expected make a full recovery. On Friday, Padres manager Bob Melvin talked to Profar and shared how he's feeling.

"Remarkably well," says Melvin. "He's sore, obviously. He's on the Concussion Injured List and that's a seven day thing so we'll see if he passes all the protocols after that. I think we really caught a break and it was nothing worse than that."

Profar has been the Padres best leadoff hitter in 2022 and is among the league leaders in outfield assists. Plus, his megawatt smile has made him a fan favorite in San Diego.

Outfielder Brent Rooker was recalled to fill the roster spot.

