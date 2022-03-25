Padres Make Spring Training Roster Moves

With 13 days to go until Opening Day the Padres made a slew of roster moves on Friday. Most of them were not unexpected.

The Friars sent a slew of pitchers to either minor league training camp or to minor league affiliates. The most recognizable name is San Diego native Daniel Camarena, the lefty who hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer last year in one of the best moments I've ever seen on a baseball diamond. He's still in the system and could certainly be back at Petco Park at some point this year.

The full list of roster moves is as follows:

Reassigned to Minor League Camp

LHP Daniel Camarena

RHP Jordan Brink

RHP Nick Burdi

RHP Carlos Belen

RHP Angel Felipe

RHP Heath Fillmyer

RHP Tyler Higgins

RHP Jesse Scholtens

RHP Aaron Northcraft

Optioned to AAA El Paso

RHP Adrian Martinez

RHP Pedro Avila

Optioned to AA San Antonio

RHP Efrain Contreras

The Padres have 56 players in big league camp. They'll be able to start the season with 28 on the Opening Day roster as MLB allows teams to have extra bodies available in light of a shortened Spring Training.

