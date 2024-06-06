Padres lose hometown ace Joe Musgrove for weeks at least after discovery of bone spur

Padres starter and San Diego native Joe Musgrove got some clarity on his recurring elbow problems. The news is, relatively speaking, positive.

Speaking to the media before Thursday night's game against the Diamondbacks, Musgrove says an MRI revealed a bone spur on his pitching elbow. The calcification is in a spot that creates pain when he extends his arm, keeping him from fully finishing his pitches and explaining why is stuff has not been as sharp in 2024 as we’re used to seeing it. Joe says he received a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection hoping it will reduce the inflammation. He will stop throwing for two weeks to allow the plasma time to work.

Musgrove is hoping the injection will help him avoid surgery to remove the spur until at least the off-season. In the grand scheme of things he says it could be considered a positive development because the elbow is structurally sound and a reconstruction (Tommy John surgery) is not on the table.

Two other injury updates from Thursday:

Padres manager Mike Shildt says Yu Darvish is progressing from his hamstring injury but not yet ready to throw at 100% effort. Shildt also says Manny Machado, who injured a hip running the bases on Wednesday night in Anaheim, is not in the lineup in the series opener against Arizona. The club does not think it's going to require and Injured List stint but is not yet ruling that out.