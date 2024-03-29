Padres hit 3 home runs but lose to Giants at Petco Park

Joe Musgrove didn't have his best stuff. He probably didn't even have very good stuff. But, the Grossmont High School alum did what he always did: compete his butt off with what he had and give his team a chance to win.

Musgrove gutted through 5.2 innings and the Friars hit three home runs, two by Fernando Tatis Jr. ... but all of them were solo shots in an 8-3 loss to the Giants on Friday night in front of 45,427 fans, the 3rd-largest crowd in Petco Park history.

The Giants jumped on Joe in the 1st inning. Matt Chapman hit a 2-run homer and Thairo Estrada lined an RBI single to right, both with two outs, to give the Giants a 3-0 lead before the Friars could even come to bat. Jung Hoo Lee added an RBI single in the 4th inning to run the lead to 4-0 before Musgrove even had a strikeout. But the big righty found his footing, getting the next seven outs (three by punchout) to almost miraculously get himself into the 6th inning.

There were moments where the San Diego offense looked like it would help their starter out. Manny Machado hit a line drive homer off San Francisco rookie Kyle Harrison in the 4th inning to get the Padres on the board. In the 6th inning Fernando Tatis Jr. sent a lightning bolt through the stadium with an absolutely monster shot, going 441 feet to the base of the huge scoreboard in left field. Those were the only two runs Harrison allowed in 6.0 innings.

Rookie reliever Stephen Kolek has struggled early in his big league career. In the 7th inning Kolek gave up an RBI double to Chapman, who scored on a single by Wilmer Flores to make it 6-2 Giants.

It looked like the Padres had a rally brewing in the 8th inning. Tatis hit his 2nd homer of the night, another solo job off Tyler Rogers that left the bat at 109MPH and scraped over the wall down the left field line. Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch to bring up Machado ... who hit a rocket right at the 2nd baseman for an inning-ending double play.

In the 9th inning Chapman completed his night of tormenting the Padres with a 2-run homer off Pedro Avila that nearly landed on top of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field.

On Saturday night, Dylan Cease is supposed to make his Padres debut but that game is in jeopardy with heavy rains expected in San Diego County over the weekend.

