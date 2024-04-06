San Diego Padres shut out Giants 4-0 on Profar grand slam and King's dominant outing

In his first start with the Padres, Michael King was staked to a big early lead against the Giants but struggled to find the strike zone (he walked seven) and only lasted 4.0 innings. After that game he found a fun way to turn that experience into a positive.

"My next start is against the Giants and they didn't really get to see me because I just walked everybody," said King. "So, hopefully it's like the first time they're seeing me next time."

He was once again given early runs against the Giants but this time King pitched like an Ace (and methinks San Francisco does not like this version one little bit). King tossed 7.0 efficient shutout innings in a 4-0 win in the Bay Area to even their weekend series a game each. He's getting used to pitching with a lead.

In the 1st inning the Padres loaded the bases on singles by Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado and a walk to Ha-Seong Kim. Last year the Friars didn't hit their first grand slam until August.

It took them 11 games and one swing of the bat by Jurickson Profar to resuscitate Slam Diego in 2024. Profar launched the first pitch he saw from Keaton Winn over the right field wall a 4-run homer, his first long ball of the season. Those were the only runs the Padres scored, which was fine because King was incredible.

After allowing a 2-out single to Mike Yastrzemski in the 2nd inning King retired 10 straight Giants hitters. The only time anyone got as far as 2nd base against him was in the 7th inning when King gave up a single and walked Yastrzemski, the first free pass he'd issued all night. He calmly punched out Tom Murphy, his 4th strikeout of the game, to finish his night after a tidy 94 pitches. This is the guy the Padres made sure they were getting in the Juan Soto trade and he might just end up being the best 4th starter in the game.

The Padres try to win the series on Sunday afternoon when Matt Waldron takes the mound against Logan Webb.

