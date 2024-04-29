Veterans and their families can get free one-day SeaWorld tickets for a limited time

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating Military Appreciation Month by offering free one-day tickets for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests.

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for their complimentary single-day tickets before May 12 by visiting this website. All tickets need to be redeemed by May 27th for SeaWorld San Diego.

Any U.S. active-duty-military activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three guests. Click here for details.

"We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks," Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts said in a press release. "We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country."

Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. The offers are part of United Parks & Resorts' Waves of Honor program.

To register for the tickets, click here.