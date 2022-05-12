Padres-Braves Sunday Morning on Peacock: Here's How to Watch

Sunday morning's San Diego Padres game is coming to Peacock. If you want to watch the Friars take on the defending World Series champs, there are a few things you'll have to do first.

How to Watch:

You're going to need a Peacock account. To get started, find or download the Peacock app on your device or head directly to PeacockTV.com and enter your email address to create a Peacock account. Then, you’re ready to watch!

If you're watching on your laptop or PC, log into www.peacocktv.com and select the game from the Main Browse page, Sports page, or the MLB Hub when LIVE. If you're watching on your phone or tablet, launch the Peacock TV app and follow the same steps.

For a list of supported devices, please click here. For more details on Peacock, click here.