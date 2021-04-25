Padres and Dodgers Do It Again: Teams Play Another Awesome Game In April

7th Heaven for baseball fans.

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angeles Dodgers played their 7th game of the season against each other Sunday at Dodger Stadium, and like the 6 games before, it was thrilling baseball.

The Padres rallied from a 6 run deficit in the final 3 inning to force extra innings, then pushed across a run in the 11th inning for a 8-7 victory Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. The 6-run comeback was the largest in Major League Baseball this season.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his torrid series, homering for the 5th times in 3 games. Tatis Jr.'s 4th inning solo home run trimmed the Dodgers lead to 2-1.

The Dodgers increased the lead to 7-1 with a 3 run-homer from Chris Taylor in the 6th inning.

From that point on it was all Padres.

The Padres scored 2 in the 7th inning on a Victor Carratini single, then scored 2 in the 8th inning, before scoring 2 in the 9th. In the inning, the Padres strung a series of hits together against Dodger reliever Jimmy Nelson. Trent Grisham singled home Carratini, then after a Tatis Jr. single, Manny Machado singled in Grisham with the tying run.

In the 11th, Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly plated Tatis Jr. with the go-ahead run.

All 7 games between the two teams this season have been filled with magical moments, clutch plays and plenty of late game drama. In 6 of the 7 games, the tying or winning run came to the plate in the last inning.

After playing each other 7 times in the first 24 games, the Padres and Dodgers get a little break before next playing each other Monday, June 21st at Petco Park in San Diego.

Next up for the Padres is a 2-game series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.