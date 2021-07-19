Padres and Braves Rained Out in Atlanta

The Padres don’t see much rain at home in San Diego. Mother Nature is more than making up for that when they hit the road.

Monday night’s game against the Braves in Atlanta was postponed by rain before a single pitch could be thrown. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday (both games will be scheduled for 7 innings).

This is the second straight road trip impacted by inclement weather. Two weeks ago the Friars dealt with six delays in six games through Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

